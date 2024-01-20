Hanover Area rallied from an 18-point deficit Wednesday night to defeat visiting Wyoming Area 40-35 in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 wrestling match.

Consecutive forfeits gave the Warriors a 30-12 lead through seven of 13 bouts. That lead was also built on pins by Trustin Johnson (152), Paul Panek (189) and Caden Reynolds (215). Panek won in 57 seconds and Johnson also finished his opponent in the first period.

Connor Novakowski’s technical fall at 133 broke a tie and put the Warriors in front for the last time at 35-30 with two bouts remaining.

Hanover Area had a forfeit coming and won the other bout to pull out the victory.

Southern Tier Memorial Tournament

Nate Obrzut finished fourth at 285 pounds Jan. 13 when the two-day tournament wrapped up at First Arena in Elmira, N.Y.

Wyoming Area finished 19th in the 32-team field with 55½ points.

Tioga, N.Y. ran away with the team title 260½-177½ over Chambersburg.

Obrzut made it to the consolation final with four straight wins, including two pins and a sudden-death victory. He lost to Waverly, N.Y.’s Troy Beeman, 4-3, in the consolation final.

Chase Wilhelm, at 108, and Connor Novakowski, at 124, each finished eighth. Novakowski lost a 5-4 decision in the seventh-place match.

Wilhelm and 131-pounder Jonathan Stone were the only two Warriors to reach the winners’ bracket quarterfinals and each lost there on a second-period pin.