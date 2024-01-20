Madelyn Keating finished second in the 800-meter run and fourth in the mile Jan. 13 when the Mississippi State women’s track and field team opened its indoor season at the University of Alabama-Birmingham Vulcan Invite.

Keating ran the 800 in 2:17.08 as the team’s only entry in the event. She was one of four Bulldogs running the mile and followed a 1-2 finish by teammates Hunter Anderson and Ramat Jimoh, who each broke the five-minute mark, by finishing in 5:07.54.

The freshman from Wyoming Area was a regular in the Mississippi State lineup during cross country season when the Bulldogs had their best postseason since 2018, placing 13th in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I South Regional.