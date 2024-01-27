Pittston Area finished fifth of 18 teams in the 400-yard freestyle relay Jan. 20 at the Ernie Chartle Invitational in Tunkhannock.

Molly Fetchko, Kate O’Hearn, Kate Kozloski and Daniela Bermudez formed the team that produced the day’s only top-10 finish for the Lady Patriots.

Ameriana Walker from Wyoming Area was seventh in the 200 individual medley and 10th in the 100 backstroke.

The diving portion of the event was postponed from Jan. 19 to Monday.

Wyoming Area 134, Wilkes-Barre Area 48

Ameriana Walker and Samara Campenni won four events each to lead the way Thursday when Wyoming Area won at home to improve to 5-2 on the season in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

Walker won the 200 IM and 100 backstroke. She also led off the opening 200 medley relay and anchored the closing 400 freestyle relay.

Campenni won the 50 and 100 freestyles and was on both freestyle relay victories.

The Lady Warriors won 11 of 12 events.

Sofia Menta won an individual event and was on two relay wins.

Ella McKernan won as both a diver and swimmer.

Ava Menditto and Ainsley Flynn were on two relay victories.

Bri Harry had the other individual victory while Karamia Marranca and Lucia Campenni were the other contributors to relay wins.

Dallas 140, Pittston Area 45

Unbeaten Dallas defeated visiting Pittston Area Thursday.

Berwick 88, Wyoming Area 82

Ava Menditto, in the 50 freestyle, had the only Wyoming Area win Tuesday when the visiting Lady Warriors lost for just the second time this season.

The Lady Warriors made the meet close with their depth.