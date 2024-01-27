Hazleton Area limited Pittston Area to three points each in the second and third quarters Friday night while overpowering the visiting Patriots 50-27 in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 game.

The Patriots have dropped eight out of nine games to fall to 2-7 in the division and 5-11 overall.

Luke Gennaro scored 13 points and Dylan Stish added 11 to lead the Cougars.

Pittston Area led 11-10 after one quarter, but Hazleton Area ripped through the Patriots in the second quarter on the way to a 30-14 halftime lead. That lead swelled to 44-17 going into the fourth quarter.

Crestwood 45, Pittston Area 39

Crestwood downed visiting Pittston Area Wednesday in a WVC Division 1 game.

Pittston Area 52, Berwick 50

Paul Jordan McGarry scored 26 points at Berwick Jan. 20 and Pittston Area held off a late rally by the Bulldogs to snap a six-game losing streak.

McGarry led the way as Pittston Area shot 11-for-16 from the line in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs trailed by seven with two minutes left and got within two before missing the last shot of the game.

McGarry made five 3-pointers, including four in the first half. He made his first four free throws of the fourth quarter while going 6-for-8 in the quarter and 9-for-13 in the game.

Matt Walter went 4-for-5 from the line while scoring six of his 15 points in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots are 2-5 in the division and 5-9 overall.

Wyoming Valley West 47, Pittston Area 45

Wyoming Valley West overcame a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat visiting Pittston Area Jan. 18.

Jacob Stevens hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with 17 points.

The Spartans held the Patriots to two points in the quarter.

Matt Walter and Paul Jordan McGarry scored 12 points each in the loss while Ciaran Bilbow had 10.