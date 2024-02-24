Wyoming Area won one District 2 Class 4A boys basketball playoff game before being eliminated by top seed and defending champion Scranton Prep.

The Warriors, who lost a playoff to determine the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 championship, finished their season with a 17-8 overall record.

Wyoming Area 61, Berwick 49

Dane Schutter scored 21 of his 26 points in the second half Tuesday night as third-seeded Wyoming Area pulled away from sixth-seeded Berwick for the home-court victory in the district quarterfinals.

Wyoming Area trailed after one quarter and led just 24-23 at halftime.

The Warriors held the Bulldogs to one field goal in the third quarter while Schutter produced seven on his own, scoring 15 points in the quarter when he turned his last basket into a three-point play.

Wyoming Area took a 44-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

Brady Noone added 14 points. He scored six in the second quarter when the Warriors erased a 14-9 deficit and came up with six more in the fourth quarter.

Tyler Sciandra and Luke Kopetchny added nine points each in the win.

Julian Howie led Berwick with 16 points and Kaden Hickman added 10.

Scranton Prep 76, Wyoming Area 60

Pittston resident Brycen Martin scored a game-high 20 points and led host Scranton Prep through Thursday’s district semifinal.

The Cavaliers advanced into Sunday’s 4 p.m. championship game against Valley View.

Martin led four players in double figures. He scored 12 points in the second quarter, closing out the half with three 3-pointers to help Scranton Prep stretch a 15-9 lead to 40-27 at halftime.

Daniel Santaniello added 17 points, Ambrose Rossi 12 and Packy Doherty 10.

Dane Schutter led Wyoming Area with 17 points.

Brady Noone had 15 points for the Warriors. He scored nine in the third quarter, the only one in which the Warriors outscored the Cavaliers. He helped pull Wyoming Area to within 53-42 going into the fourth quarter.