Matt Lanzendorfer is striking out more than a batter per inning for the fourth straight season for the Misericordia University baseball team.

The senior pitcher is a Scranton Prep graduate from Pittston.

Through last weekend, the Cougars, one of the country’s top National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III programs in recent seasons, were off to an 11-7 start.

Lanzendorfer pitched in four of those games, striking out six while giving up just one run on four hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. He posted the save in a 6-5 victory at Swarthmore March 19 and had a 1.59 earned run average.

Related Video

Last season, Lanzendorfer had nine strikeouts and a 1.04 ERA in 8 2/3 innings over five games.

Lanzendorfer picked up a win and struck out 15 in 13 innings over 10 games as a freshman in 2021. He had a save and fanned a career-high 28 in 17 2/3 innings over 13 games two years ago.

Ethan Elmes, a Holy Redeemer graduate who is a sophomore outfielder from Avoca, has also appeared in four games.

Elmes is 0-for-2 and has scored two runs while coming off the bench in each of his appearances. He is a transfer from Arcadia where he played in four games last season.