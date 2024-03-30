Brady Crossley was named Best Overall Lifter March 24 when a team from Wyoming Area won the Abington Heights Powerlifting Meet.

Liam Burke, Nicky Scalzo, Emma Kline, Anthony Van Auken and Shelby Van Auken joined Crossley in finishing first in their weight classes.

Luke Barhight and Matt Rutkoski also placed.

BASKETBALL ALL-STARS

Related Video

Wyoming Area’s Anthony Macario will coach one of the teams and will have four of the players who helped his Warriors finish tied for first in Division 2 in the regular season Friday in the boys game of the Moses All-Star Classic for graduating Wyoming Valley Conference basketball players.

Dane Schutter, Brady Noone, Tyler Sciandra and Matt Rusinchak are on Team Macario, along with Ciaran Bilbow from Pittston Area.

The team also includes players from Nanticoke, Dallas, Berwick, MMI Prep and Hanover Area.

Nanticoke’s Zach Pientka will join Macario in coaching the team.

Team Brogan, coached by Hazleton Area’s Pat Brogan and Crestwood’s Mark Atherton, will include players from their teams as well as Tunkhannock, Holy Redeemer, Wilkes-Barre Area and Wyoming Seminary.

Pittston Area’s Rowan Lazevnick and Wyoming Area’s Morgan Slusser are both part of Team Ferenchick, coached by Wyoming Valley West’s Gary Ferenchick and his assistants, Keith Ferenchick and Amanda Hurst. The team also includes Wyoming Valley West players as well as from Berwick, Lake-Lehman, Tunkhannock and MMI Prep.

Team Rapson is coached by Dale Rapson and Josh Pstrak from Wilkes-Barre Area and Ed Grant from Nanticoke. It includes players from their teams, along with Hanover Area, Holy Redeemer, Nanticoke and Wyoming Seminary.