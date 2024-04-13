PLAINS TWP. — Wyoming Area’s Dane Schutter won the 3-Point Shootout at halftime of the boys game during Friday’s George P. Moses Wyoming Valley Conference Senior All-Star Classic.

Schutter and Nanticoke’s Liam Mullery had made the 3-point final with their efforts during the preliminary round at Monday’s practice. They tied Friday before Schutter pulled out the win in an overtime session.

Wyoming Area was represented by coach Team Macario, Schutter and three other players.

Team Brogan, led by Hazleton Area coach Pat Brogan, defeated Team Macario, 120-96.

Brady Noone from Wyoming Area was Team Macario’s second-leading scorer with 12 points.

Matt Rusinchak, another Warrior, had five points while Schutter had four and Tyler Sciandra added two.

Ciaran Bilbow from Pittston Area was also part of Team Macario. He had two points.

Holy Redeemer’s George Sabatini scored a game-high 22 points and was named Most Valuable Player for Team Brogan.

Evan Laybourn-Boddie from Wilkes-Barre Area and Joey Marshall from Hazleton Area added 20 points each.

Nanticoke’s Jaidyn Johnson scored a team-high 16 points and was named MVP for Team Macario.

GIRLS

Morgan Slusser from Wyoming Area hit a third-quarter 3-pointer for her only points while helping Team Ferenchick to a 76-66 victory over Team Rapson in the girls game to open the doubleheader at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

The teams were coached by Wyoming Valley West’s Gary Ferenchick and Wilkes-Barre Area’s Dale Rapson.

Wyoming Valley West’s Mackenzie Perluke led all scorers with 22 points and was named MVP for Team Ferenchick.

Holy Redeemer’s Angelina Corridoni scored 16 points, was named MVP of Team Rapson and won the 3-point contest. Corridoni played at Holy Rosary in Duryea prior to enrolling at Holy Redeemer to begin high school.