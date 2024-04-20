Wyoming Area can take a major step toward extending two championship streaks when it heads to Lake-Lehman for Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 boy and girls track and field meets Wednesday afternoon.

The Warriors are in sole possession of the boys division lead at 4-0.

Wyoming Area has won four straight titles since moving back down from Division 1 to Division 2 between the 2018 and 2019 seasons. They have won all 29 WVC meets in that time.

Lake-Lehman is tied for second place with Northwest.

A win would clinch at least a tie for another title for Wyoming Area.

The Lady Warriors will be looking to break a first-place tie and, in doing so, could also clinch at least a first-place tie in the final standings.

Wyoming Area and Lake-Lehman are both 4-0.

The Lady Warriors have won two straight titles and are 16-0 in the WVC since the start of the 2022 season.

Wyoming Area boys 97, Tunkhannock 41

Skyler Pierce won both hurdles events and the high jump in Thursday’s home victory by the Warriors.

Gage Speece won the 100 and 200 along with being on the 400 relay.

Luke Kopetchny won the long jump and triple jump.

Brady Kearns won the 1600 and was on two winning relay teams.

Wyoming Area girls 98, Tunkhannock 52

Nina Angeli and Ella McKernan each won two individual events and a relay in Thursday’s victory.

Angeli won the 1600 and 3200; McKernan won the 300 hurdles and 800; Taylor Gashi won the triple jump and discus; and Lucia Campenni won the 100 hurdles and high jump.

Wyoming Area boys 116, Holy Redeemer 32

Skyler Pierce won both hurdles events and the high jump Tuesday in as Wyoming Area rolled to a home victory.

Luke Kopetchny won the long jump and triple jump while Ben Gravine won the discus and javelin.

Wyoming Area girls 85, Holy Redeemer 58

Taylor Gashi and Adriana Fanti each won two individual events in Tuesday’s home victory.

Gashi won the long jump and triple jump. Fanti won the shot put and discus.

Northwest Rangers Invitational

Both Wyoming Area teams finished fourth out of 13 entries in the final team standings at the April 12 event.

Ella McKernan, Taylor Gashi and the 400 relay team all won titles for the Lady Warriors.

Skyler Pierce and Gage Speece won events for the Warriors.

McKernan won the 800 in 2:24.14 and teammate Hannah Stoss was second in 2:25.57.

Gashi won the triple jump with 33-6¾, was second in the high jump with 4-10 and took sixth in the long jump.

The 400 relay team finished in 4:19.10.

Sophia Farrell placed third in the pole vault.

Sofia Menta was seventh in both hurdles races and McKernan was seventh in the long jump.

Adriana Fanti placed seventh in the shot put and eighth in the discus.

Pierce won the 110 high hurdles in 17.02 and finished second in the 300 hurdles.

Speece won the 200 dash in 24.67 and was seventh in the 100.

The Warriors got third-place finishes from: Aaron Crossley in the 100, Lidge Kellum in the 110 hurdles; Ben Gravine in the discus; and the 400 relay team.

Nicholas Scalzo took fourth in the pole vault.

Brady Kearns in the 400, Yusupha Nije in the 300 hurdles, John Turner in the shot put and the 1600 relay team all finished fifth.

Michael Janosky was sixth in the 100 and 200. Kellum was sixth in the 300 hurdles.

The boys scored 67 points, one behind third-place Lake-Lehman.

The girls had 53 points, one less than third-place Tunkhannock.

The Hazleton Area girls and Minersville boys won titles.

Wyoming Area boys 91, Northwest 53

Skyler Pierce won both hurdles races to lead a balanced Wyoming Area effort in the April 9 meet.

Pierce won the 110 high hurdles in 15.9 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 44.5.

Seven other Warriors won individual events and four others combined on a relay victory.

The Warriors outscored the Rangers 41-13 in second- and third-place points.

Wyoming Area girls 101, Northwest 49

Ella McKernan won three individual events and added a winning relay leg Tuesday when Wyoming Area defeated visiting Northwest April 9.

McKernan won the 400-meter dash in 1:03.9, the 800 meter in 2:38 and the long jump with 15.0. She ran on the closing 1600 relay.

Shannon Kearns, Samara Campenni and Isabella Costa each won an individual event and a relay.