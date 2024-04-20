Preston Klem and Jalen Moore each finished second in their events Friday night to lead the Pittston Area boys during the Walter J. Godek Twilight Invitational at North Pocono.

Each earned eight points, giving Pittston Area 16 and a 14th-place finish out of 24 teams entered.

Klem was second of 59 entries in the 800-meter run, placing behind only Dunmore’s Tommy Clark with a time of 1:54.84.

Moore was edged by one-hundredth of a second, finishing the 200 dash in 22.94 to Timothy Leonard of Wilkes-Barre Area’s 22.93.

Only the top six in each event earned points.

Lucas LoPresto had the next-best finish for the Patriots. He was ninth in the javelin.

The team’s other results in the past two weeks:

Berwick 80, Pittston Area 70

Jalen Moore swept the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes Wednesday, but it was not enough for Pittston Area in the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 meet at Berwick.

The Patriots dropped to 1-3.

Icebreaker Relays

Pittston Area finished fifth of eight teams April 13 in the 27th annual John Tintle Icebreaker Relays at Wallenpaupack.

Wallenpaupack edged Mid Valley, 102-93, for the title.

The Patriots had 43 points to finish one behind the third-place tie between Delaware Valley and North Pocono.

Crestwood 81, Pittston Area 69

Lucas Lopresto finished first in the long jump and javelin for Pittston Area in its April 11 home loss in Division 1.

Jalen Moore won the 400 and was part of the 400 relay win.

Pittston Area 82, Wilkes-Barre Area 66

Gage Leffler won both hurdles races and the Patriots took all 27 points in the throwing events to get past visiting Wilkes-Barre Area in the April 19 meet.