A trip across the rival to face unbeaten Pittston Area led to an end to Wyoming Area’s five-game softball winning streak.

Gianna Adams tossed a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts Saturday afternoon to lead the Lady Patriots to a 10-0 victory in a five-inning, non-league game at the Pittston Area Primary Center in Hughestown.

Adams, who already has two perfect games and four total no-hitters this season, took a perfect game and 10-0 lead into the fifth.

Maggie Holman led off the inning with a double to break up the no-hit bid.

Related Video

Adams struck out the first four and last three batters of the game. In between, she had a streak of seven straight strikeouts before Hallman’s double.

Pittston Area did not need to bat in the fifth inning to end the game on the 10-run rule.

Gabby Gorzkowski and Sam Herbert each went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs. Gorzkowski had two doubles while Herbert had a triple.

Julia Mehal had a two-run single and Gorzkowski a two-run double for a 4-0 lead after one inning.

Herbert’s two-run triple highlighted the three-run third.

Pittston Area had two out and none out, but then still managed three runs in the fourth.

Gorzkowski doubled, then scored on Tori Stephenson’s single to center field.

Julia Long had an RBI double, Lili Hintze walked and Adams singled in another run.

Adams had two hits.

Gia Roman had a hit, drew two walks and scored twice.