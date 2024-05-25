Old Forge rallied to tie in the top of the seventh inning, but top-seeded Mountain View responded with the winning run in the bottom half for a 3-2 victory in Thursday’s District 2 Class 2A baseball semifinals.

Both teams finished the game with eight hits, all singles.

Starting pitcher Joseph Granko was 3-for-4 with two Rbi for Old Forge. Jake Iacavazzi had two hits and scored both runs.

Mountain View takes a nine-game winning streak into Monday’s 2:30 p.m. District 2 final against defending champion Elk Lake at PNC Field. The Eagles (17-2) are Lackawanna League Division 3 champions.

Old Forge 5, Holy Cross 2

The Blue Devils opened the postseason with Monday’s quarterfinal victory over visiting Holy Cross.

Old Forge (11-10) built a 5-0 lead after three innings.

T.J. DiMattia did not allow an earned run while limiting Holy Cross to two hits for 6 1/3 innings. Joseph Granko got the other two outs.

DiMattia also had a hit, run and RBI.

Dominick Palma was 1-for-1 with two runs scored.