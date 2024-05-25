Old Forge rallied to tie in the top of the seventh inning, but top-seeded Mountain View responded with the winning run in the bottom half for a 3-2 victory in Thursday’s District 2 Class 2A baseball semifinals.
Both teams finished the game with eight hits, all singles.
Starting pitcher Joseph Granko was 3-for-4 with two Rbi for Old Forge. Jake Iacavazzi had two hits and scored both runs.
Mountain View takes a nine-game winning streak into Monday’s 2:30 p.m. District 2 final against defending champion Elk Lake at PNC Field. The Eagles (17-2) are Lackawanna League Division 3 champions.
Old Forge 5, Holy Cross 2
The Blue Devils opened the postseason with Monday’s quarterfinal victory over visiting Holy Cross.
Old Forge (11-10) built a 5-0 lead after three innings.
T.J. DiMattia did not allow an earned run while limiting Holy Cross to two hits for 6 1/3 innings. Joseph Granko got the other two outs.
DiMattia also had a hit, run and RBI.
Dominick Palma was 1-for-1 with two runs scored.