DALLAS — Greater Wyoming Area was finally able to make a lead stick Monday.

GWA twice took the lead only for Back Mountain American to answer. A bases-loaded walk by Brayden Snyder in the fifth and an RBI single by Kyle Lazarowicz in the sixth proved to be the difference as GWA defeated American 7-5 in the final game of pool play in the District 31 Major Baseball tournament.

GWA finished 2-2 and will head to Kingston/Forty Fort (3-1) for a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Wednesday. American (1-3) will play at undefeated Back Mountain National (4-0) in the other semifinal also at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

GWA had leads of 2-0 and 5-2, but American battled back to tie the score both times.

GWA loaded the bases in the fifth on a leadoff single by Kellan Bradshaw, a hit-by-pitch by Nathan Lewis and a single by Dillon Kivak. American then got two outs, but Synder walked to snap the 5-5 deadlock.

Lazarowicz singled in Frank Pacelli, who had singled for his second hit of the game, in the sixth for GWA’s final run.

GWA took a 2-0 lead in the first. Kivak doubled in Bradshaw, who had reached on an error, and later scored on another error.

American tied the score in the second. Cole Hampel opened the inning with an infield single and Logan Tanner followed with a walk. Hampel later scored on a wild pitch and Tanner crossed the plate on a groundout.

GWA the used RBI doubles by Bradshaw and Kivak to regain the lead, 5-2, in the third. American answered right back.

Brian Bolesta and Gavin Smith singled for American to start the bottom of the third. Both scored on an error on a wild pitch third strike. An error on Hampel’s infield single allowed Broghan Mann to tie the score 5-5.

District 31 Major Baseball

Greater Wyo. Area 7, Back Mtn. American 5

Greater Wyo. Area`AB`R`H`BI

Evans cf`3`1`0`0

Bradshaw ss`3`3`2`1

Lewis 1b`2`0`0`0

Kivak p`3`2`3`2

Labar lf`3`0`0`0

Laskaris 3b`2`0`1`0

Snyder rf`1`0`0`1

Wardell 2b`3`0`0`0

Reynolds eh`3`0`0`0

Pacelli c`2`1`2`0

B.Smith eh`1`0`0`0

Lazarowicz eh`3`0`1`1

Totals`29`7`9`5

Back Mtn. American`AB`R`H`BI

G.Smith c`3`1`1`0

Mann 2b`3`1`0`0

Whilden ss`3`0`0`0

Hampel p`2`1`2`0

Tanner 1b`2`1`1`0

Turel cf`3`0`0`0

Ryneski rf`0`0`0`0

Neher eh`2`0`0`1

Chiapucci 3b`0`0`0`0

Cookus eh`2`0`0`0

Bolesta lf`2`1`1`0

Totals`22`5`5`1

Greater Wyo. Area`203`011 — 7

Back Mtn. American`023`000 — 5

2B — Bradshaw, Kivak 2.

Greater Wyo. Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kivak`2`3`4`2`2`2

Bradshaw (W)`2`1`1`0`0`4

Lewis (S)`2`1`0`0`0`3

Back Mtn. American`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hampel`1.2`2`2`0`1`2

Turel`1.0`2`3`3`3`1

Tanner (L)`3.1`5`2`2`2`5