PLAINS TWP. — Wyoming Area returns two of its three all-state offensive players from a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 championship team.

The Warriors will probably have a different feel offensively after the graduation of Lehigh University running back Aaron Crossley, who rushed for 3,958 yards in the past two seasons combined. Crossley was a first-team Class 4A all-state selection on teams chosen by both writers and coaches.

Wyoming Area moves back down from Class 4A to Class 3A, a level on which they were District 2’s most recent Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state champion in 2019. They make the move with a lengthy list of offensive weapons, operating behind junior tight end Josh Mruk and 6-foot-4, 280-pound senior tackle Chase DeSanto.

Mruk was a first-team choice and DeSanto a second-team selection for all-state in Class 4A last year on the team selected by coaches for the Pennsylvania Football News. Mruk is coming off a summer in which his stock rose through a series of evaluations at camps.

“They’re obviously the foundation of that offensive line, those returning, experienced starters,” coach Randy Spencer said of Mruk, DeSanto and guard Andrew Steinberger, “but we have talented young players that we feel will be able to step up and play with that group at a high level.”

They will be blocking for an offense that possesses plenty of variety in a group that gained experience during the stretches when Crossley was not dominating games on his own.

“There’s no replacing an Aaron Crossley, who went to Lehigh, with one player,” Spencer said. “However, that being said, we have some very talented players who got some experience the last couple of years.

“Lidge Kellum has the potential to be one of the most dynamic playmakers in our area as well as Michael Crane, an outstanding downhill runner.”

Kellum, who averaged more than 12 yards per carry, and Crane combined for 967 rushing yards last season.

The Warriors bring back six of their top seven rushers, their top 10 receivers and their quarterback, Anthony DeLucca, from a 10-2 team. DeLucca ran the offense in his return to the sport after not playing the year before.

“Anthony DeLucca came back last year and did a great job of getting acclimated again and did a great job being able to play at that high level of 4A football,” Spencer said. “I’ll say he was really one of the most efficient quarterbacks in our district. This year, he’s got that opportunity to elevate and really expand that playmaking.”

Luke Kopetchny, who also plays wide receiver, and Brady Jones have experience as DeLucca’s backup. Jack Gravine and Cam McDermott are other quarterbacks.

Trustin Johnson and Oliver Bolin are the next-most experienced running backs after Kellum and Crane and figure to see more opportunities to carry the ball.

Jamari Yates, Gavin Feeney and Nicholas Kondrosky add depth at the position.

Ben Gravine is at fullback and can also play tight end in certain situations.

Paul Panek will also see action at tight end.

Kevin Wiedl returns to lead a deep receiving corps. He shared the team lead of 11 catches with Mruk and both averaged more than 20 yards on those receptions.

Kopetchny and Gage Speece were also in the receiver rotation last season. Damian Lefkoski, who also has some experience at quarterback, Jacob Morgan will join them.

Ryan Jones, Tyquan Walker, Nick Ciampi, Andrew Pechal, Bill Mecca and Dominic Venetz are others who play receiver.

Tackle John Turner and guard Max Getzie are expected to join DeSanto and Steinberger in the line.

Nate Obrzut, Caden Reynolds and Chase Krugulski are working at center.

Savino Sabatini is another candidate for a spot in the line.

Providing depth as two-way linemen are: Nick Little, Brad Bohn, Logan O’Malley, Nick Kryeski, Ricky Rowles, Tyler LaNunziata, Jonathan Snopkowski and Aidan Burke.

Mruk and Ben Gravine return as the ends in Wyoming Area’s 5-2 defense.

In recent seasons, the Warriors have frequently possessed a versatile defense that can change looks through personnel changes.

“We feel we’ve got playable depth again,” Spencer said. “It helps to keep players as fresh as possible and we’re able to take advantage of various skills and talents they possess.”

Weidl, Turner and Donovan Miller can each play end or linebacker.

DeSanto, Steinberger and Tyler Reynolds all return to the interior defensive line where Obrzut, Caden Reynolds and Sabatini will fit into the rotation.

Rutkoski and Crane are the returning inside linebackers. Brady Jones will also play there.

Morgan and Kellum return as outside linebackers, but Morgan could also see time at safety.

Lefkoski and Speece return at cornerback where Kopetchny will also play.

Wiedl, Johnson and Morgan all have starting experience at safety. Bolin will also play there and Ciampi is another option.

Jack Gravine could also fit into the secondary.

Getzie is another defensive lineman; Drew Keating and Riley Pierce play end; Dom Mazza is another edge defender; Krogulski and Aidan Allardyce are linebackers; Rocci Siani is an inside linebacker; Yates and Kondrosky play outside linebacker; and Adrian Cruz, Pechal, Mecca and Venetz can play in the secondary.

Turner is well established at punter.

Ciampi is also getting some work at punter along with joining Feeney as the kickers.

Ben Gravine is the long snapper and Lefkoski the holder.

Kellum, Wiedl, Speece and Johnson are among the kick return options.