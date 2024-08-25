Pittston Area returns eight starters from a team that posted a winning record and was in contention for much of the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 field hockey season a year ago.

Leading scorer Maddie Karp returns along with fellow senior forward Julia Homscheck. The Lady Patriots also bring back senior midfielders Allison Kipp and Kassie Kobi, senior defender Karinne Podwika, junior forward Giuliana Latona and junior defenders Leah Drozginski and Jenna Zaladonis.

Pittston Area went 10-3-1 in the division and 11-7-1 overall last season.

“Although we have limited depth, we’re led by a core group of seniors who display leadership, strength and determination,” Pittston Area coach Kate Connors said. “We expect to be competitive throughout the season with our goals set on the postseason.”

Related Video

Other players who gained experience in the program last year are: junior defenders Callie Shannon and Leah Kendzor, junior goalie Karlie Podwika and sophomore forwards Lola Serino and Alivia McAndrew.

Sophomore defender Grace Wolfe has worked her way into the starting rotation.

Junior forward Angelina Stuccio is another newcomer.

The Lady Patriots were scheduled to open their season Saturday with a game at Wallenpaupack. They begin WVC play Tuesday at home against Wallenpaupack, the team that beat them 3-1 in last year’s District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional quarterfinals.