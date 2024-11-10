The Wyoming Valley Conference has released its winter sports schedules, which have been posted on the District 2 website at piaad2.org.

Practice for all Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association winter sports can begin Friday. Teams can scrimmage against other schools beginning Nov. 23 and move to non-league play as early as Nov. 29.

The first WVC events will take place in swimming.

Wyoming Area is at Hazleton Area in a boys and girls swim meet Dec. 10. Pittston Area opens at home against Nanticoke the next day.

Related Video

WVC wrestling also begins Dec. 11. Pittston Area is at Nanticoke and Wyoming Area hosts Hanover Area.

Girls basketball conference play opens Dec. 18. Wyoming Area is at Nanticoke and Pittston Area is at Carbondale.

Boys basketball moves to WVC play Dec. 19. Berwick is at Wyoming Area and Crestwood is at Pittston Area that night.