STATE COLLEGE — Now in his second year as a captain, Dominic DeLuca had some added responsibility over the past week as the Penn State football team dealt with its first loss of the season.

“Just keep everyone’s head up,” said DeLuca, a fourth-year linebacker and former Wyoming Area standout after the 20-13 loss to Ohio State Nov. 2. “Telling everyone how it is and being straight with them. Telling them we gotta look at ourselves in the mirror and do our job tomorrow. Come out tomorrow and be ready to get better.”

The new landscape of a 12-team College Football Playoff means that any one loss isn’t as punishing as it was in past years. But for DeLuca and the other leaders on the team, the key is to prevent one emotional loss from turning into two or three.

“Can’t let that drag us down,” DeLuca said. “We gotta come out next week ready to play. … The best thing you can do is put it behind you.”

After missing nearly two full games in September with an injury, DeLuca has been back on the field for the last four sporting a cast on his right hand that immobilizes his thumb.

“Just gotta adapt,” DeLuca said. “I’ve gotta have better hand placement when I strike and stuff like that. Make sure I’m wrapping up on my tackles, that’s the biggest thing. Not being able to grip is the hardest part. But you’ve gotta learn to adapt.”

Against the Buckeyes he was still able to finish with four tackles with 1.5 for loss, highlighted by a textbook takedown of Ohio State quarterback Will Howard on an option keeper in the third quarter. The Buckeyes had hurt the Nittany Lions on option plays a few times earlier in the game, pitching it out to running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson for big gains.

DeLuca’s play was a 2-yard loss that led to a rare three-and-out for the Buckeyes.

“Injuries are part of the game and I’ve gotta do my job at a high level,” DeLuca said. “That’s all I’m asked for, so that’s what I’m gonna try to do.”

Penn State, ranked sixth nationally, was back on the field Saturday night at home in a Big Ten game against Wisconsin.