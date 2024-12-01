Matt Prociak opened the season with a 23-point, 10-rebound effort as Misericordia University defeated Keystone College 74-60 in men’s basketball.

The Holy Redeemer graduate from Jenkins Township is second on the team in both categories through four games with 12.8 points and 5.3 rebounds. The Cougars won three of those four games.

Prociak is shooting 48.8 percent from the floor, 25.0 percent on 3-pointers and 58.3 percent from the line.

The 6-foot-6 forward also was the team’s top scorer with 13 points in a 77-48 exhibition loss at Binghamton University, a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I team. Those numbers are not part of the team’s official statistics.

Prociak averaged 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds in 18 games last season. He averaged 2.3 points in 10 games as a freshman in the 2022-23 season.