Pittston Area School District residents occupy two of the starting spots on Scranton Prep boys basketball team and an Old Forge resident is one of the leaders of the girls team as they pursue more titles this season.

Both teams won District 2 Class 4A titles last season. The seven-time defending Lackawanna League Division 1 champion Classics reached the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state championship game, going one step further than the boys team that reached the semifinals.

Brody Martin his joined his older brother in the starting backcourt for the boys team. Brycen Martin was the team’s scoring leader last season.

Maya Jenkins, an all-state guard, is part of the entire starting five returning for the girls team.

“Brycen is pretty much a coach’s dream,” second-year Scranton Prep coach Larry Reagan said. “He’s pretty much an extension of us out on to the floor. He can get to the basket and he’s crafty around the rim with his finishes.

“He’s got, obviously, an excellent jumper. He’s dangerous from three and his passing ability is off the charts. As far as guard play, he’s all we could ask for.”

The Martins will likely share playmaking responsibilities with Packy Doherty, the 3-point specialist who came off the bench to pour in 40 points in the state tournament opener last season.

“That’s one of the things that I think is going to be a strength for us this year,” Reagan said. “The primary point guard is going to be Brody, but Brycen, Brody and Packy all have the ability to run our offense.”

The Cavaliers let a fourth-quarter lead get away in their season opener, a 53-48 loss at Dallas. Brycen Martin scored 20 points and Doherty had 14.

Scranton Prep is regarded as a slight favorite in what could be a highly contested race with defending champion Abington Heights, Scranton and Valley View in Lackawanna Division 1.

Jenkins is part of a Classics team, which is a prohibitive favorite to win another division title and is in position to again contend on the state level.

“I said to the five seniors — and I give them credit because it’s not an easy thing to hear — I told them that for in order for us to be better than what we were last year, they had to play less,” said Scranton Prep girls coach Bob Beviglia, an Old Forge native. “Our rotation is thicker than last year.”

The Classics have defeated Bethlehem Liberty and Upper Dublin to begin the season. Jenkins scored 17 points in the opener.