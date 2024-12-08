Pittston Area got its wrestling season off to a successful start with two home victories in three days.

The Patriots, who were back in action Saturday in the Gary Woodruff Duals at Wyalusing Valley, defeated Benton 39-33 in Monday’s season opener and came back with a 59-18 romp over Lake-Lehman Wednesday.

Shawn Shimonis led the way with a pin and technical fall. Dominic Innamorati also won twice on the mat with a pin and decision.

Pittston Area 39, Benton 33

Pittston Area’s full lineup paid off as the Patriots benefited from four forfeits, letting them pull out the victory Monday despite winning only three of the nine bouts that were decided on the mat.

Chase Baron (152) and Shawn Shimonis (133) had first-period pins. Dominic Innamorati pulled out a 10-6 victory at 160 in the closest bout of the match.

Pittston Area 59, Lake-Lehman 18

Brody Spindler and Noah Gruber won by pins at the two heaviest weight classes, 215 and 285, as the Patriots improved to 2-0 with Wednesday’s win.

Dominic Innamorati posted a first-period pin at 160 and Shawn Shimonis won a technical fall at 133, also in the first period.

Pittston Area picked up six forfeits, including in the four lightest weight classes.