Daniella Ranieli scored 23 points and Lili Hintze hit three 3-pointers Tuesday night when Pittston Area went to Nanticoke for its girls basketball opener and came home with a 51-37 victory.

Ranieli was 10-for-12 from the line.

Hintze finished with 13 points.

Caitlyn Majiros led Nanticoke with 16 points.

Related Video

The Lady Patriots led 13-8 after one quarter and 23-15 at halftime. They pulled away with a 16-10, fourth-quarter advantage.

Wyoming Area 27, Montrose 23

Wyoming Area picked up its first win of the season while finishing third in the James Akens Memorial Tip-Off Tournament by beating Montrose Nov. 30 at North Pocono.

Abby Sterba led the way with 10 points and five rebounds and landed a spot on the all-tournament team.

Shannon Kearns grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and Kendall Day added five.

Sterba opened the scoring with a 3-pointer 22 seconds into the game and Wyoming Area led 11-9 after one quarter.

Points were much harder to come by from there.

The Lady Warriors allowed just two points over the next two quarters. They shut out Montrose in the second quarter to take a 17-9 halftime lead.

Wyoming Area built the lead to 20-11 before Montrose rallied to within three points with a 10-3 run over the first 3½ minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Lady Warriors used free throws to push the lead back to 27-21 with 1:21 left. Montrose managed just one basket, with 23 seconds left, the rest of the way.

Riverside 40, Wyoming Area 25

Emily McCullon scored 14 points to lead Riverside to Tuesday’s non-league win.

Abby Sterba led Wyoming Area with 12 points. Kendall Day pulled down eight rebounds and Shannon Kearns had six.