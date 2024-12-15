Both Pittston Area teams came out on top when they opened the Wyoming Valley Conference swimming season with a home meet against Nanticoke Tuesday.

The Lady Patriots rolled 112-38 while the Patriots won 69-56.

Pittston Area girls 112, Nanticoke 38

Gabby Gorzkowski won three times and added a second-place finish to lead the rout.

Gorzkowski won the 50-yard freestyle and was part of wins by both the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Brooke Hintze, who took first in the 200 freestyle, and Ali Butcher, who won the 200 individual medley, were also part of both relay wins.

Hannah Garcia, the other member of the two relay wins, added a second in the 50 freestyle.

Ashlynn Selden won the 100 butterfly and added seconds in the 100 breaststroke and 200 medley relay.

Gianna Martinelli won he 500 freestyle and was on a second-place relay team.

Elinor Sahardian had three second-place finishes and a third.

Nina Albertelli contributed seconds in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly.

Margaret Gruber, Natalia Gonzalez and Elysia Conflitti were second in two events.

Bailey Staton, who also had a third, and Jemma Mead, were the others with second-place finishes in relays.

Jess Soroka was third in two events while Olivia Pantucci, Vivian Katchkus and Elizabeth Howells were third one time.

Pittston Area boys 69, Nanticoke 56

Tanner Osborn, Frank Garcia and Jake Grzech each had three wins and a second-place finish to lead the Patriots.

Osborn won the 200- and 500-yard freestyles along with the 200 medley relay. He was second in the 400 freestyle relay.

Garcia won the 50 freestyle and was second in the 100 freestyle. He was part of wins in the 200 medley and freestyle relays.

Grzech won the 200 individual medley and two relays.

Vincent Burgio won the 200 freestyle and added second- and third-place finishes.

Michael Gubitoso had a second and a third.

Jaylin Moore won diving unopposed.