Senior Kendall Day has been a captain in three sports at Wyoming Area since her junior year.

When it comes time for Day to concentrate on one sport, it will be the one that she picked up last.

Day has signed a Letter of Intent to accept a partial athletic scholarship to play National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II women’s lacrosse at Caldwell University in New Jersey.

As a freshman, Day picked up a lacrosse stick for the first time.

“I play soccer and basketball, too,” Day said. “A lot of my friends play lacrosse and they convinced me to do it. When I did, I just picked it up and wound up falling in love with the sport.”

Day, a defender, landed a starting spot in her first season and has been there since.

“I ended up practicing hard and became pretty good at it,” Day said. “I got lucky and my coaches were very helpful. They worked a lot with me and it worked out great.”

Also a four-year starter on defense in soccer, Day has worked her way into the starting lineup in basketball this winter. She saw some varsity time as a freshman and sophomore, then became a more valued substitute on the team as a junior.

Day and Caldwell connected through the online recruiting program, NSCA. After learning more about each other through e-mails and texts, Day visited Caldwell last summer.

“I checked out the school, loved it and made my decision from there,” said Day, who has tentative plans to major in psychology.