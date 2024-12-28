Matt Walter (14) passes off to Patriot teammate Silvio Giardina (2) at the Marseco Tournament on Friday evening.

Silvio Giardina (2) attempts a three-point shot against Northwest at the Marseco Tournament at Old Forge.

The Blue Devil’s 6’5” Logan Flanning blocks the Warriors’ Drew Keating lay up.

Pittston Area and Wyoming Area will get an extra meeting of their winning boys basketball teams, but it did not come about the way the Patriots and Warriors hoped.

The teams will play at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Old Forge in the consolation game of the Anthony “Badger” Marseco Tournament after both lost semifinal games Friday night.

Old Forge 60, Wyoming Area 46

Cameron Parker scored 21 points to lead the way as host Old Forge won the Badger Game Friday nightcap at the Marseco Tournament.

The tournament as a whole and the annual Old Forge-Wyoming Area meeting honor the memory of the late Old Forge player and Wyoming Area assistant coach.

Parker received support from Logan Fanning and D.J. Fox as the Blue Devils dominated the middle quarters to overcome a sluggish start.

Luke Kopetchny led Wyoming Area with 22 points, 17 of which came in the first half.

Kopetchny had 10 points in the first quarter to help the Warriors to a 16-9 lead.

Parker had 16 points while Fanning had eight of his 13 and Fox had eight of his 10 in the middle two quarters.

The Blue Devils outscored the Warriors 21-9 in the second quarter when Parker had seven points while Fanning and Fox had four each.

Those three accounted for all the Old Forge points, with Parker supplying nine as the halftime lead grew from 30-25 to 47-38 going into the fourth quarter.

Lukas Burakiewicz added nine points for Wyoming Area.

Old Forge, which leads the race for the top seed in the District 2 Class 2A playoffs, won its fourth straight to improve to 6-1.

Wyoming Area is 5-3 overall and fourth out of 12 teams competing for the eight spots in the District 2 Class 3A playoffs.

Northwest 50, Pittston Area 48

Ryan Miner made four 3-pointers, including three in the third quarter, and Northwest held off a late surge by Pittston Area in the Marseco opener.

Silvio Giardina tried to lead the Patriots back. He hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and five in the game while finishing with 17 points.

Ryan Miner had 16 and Jack Miner 12 for Northwest, which avenged a season-opening loss at Pittston Area.

Aiden Lynn had all eight of his points in the first half for Pittston Area.

The Patriots slipped to 5-4 and are third out of six teams in the District 2 Class 5A seeding race.

Wyoming Area 69, Tunkhannock 54

Wyoming Area shares the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 lead heading into the New Year after Monday’s win at Tunkhannock.

Lukas Burakiewicz scored 26 points and Luke Kopetchny added 21 in the win.

The Warriors and Lake-Lehman are both 2-0 in the division.

Wyoming Area outscored Tunkhannock in each of the first three quarters to build a 53-37 lead.

Tunkhannock was led by Jayden Ransom with 11 points.