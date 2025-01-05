Wyoming Area’s Connor Novakowski and Nate Obrzut each won championships Dec. 28 when the two-day Frank Wadas Memorial Wrestling Tournament concluded at Tunkhannock.

Novakowski captured his title at 133 pounds while Obrzut won at 285.

The Warriors finished 13th in the 17-team field with 59½ points.

Southern Columbia won the title, outscoring second-place Pleasant Valley 234½-163½.

Novakowski reached the final with a pin of Scranton’s Christopher Cordero in 4:52, then beat Pleasant Valley’s John Hargrave 12-6 in the final.

Obrzut won by pin in both his matches on the final day. He stopped Maximilian Gyarmati from East Stroudsburg North in 1:56 in the semifinals and Brayden Benjamin from Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech in 4:51 in the finals.

Chase Wilhelm from the Warriors was fifth at 114 pounds. He made it to the consolation semifinals with a win in the third round of consolations, lost his next bout and recovered to pin Benton’s Maddox Volansky in 1:24 of the fifth-place match.

Shane Emsley, at 133, and Riley Pierce, at 172, each went 0-2 on the final day and finished eighth. Emsley’s loss in the seventh-place match was in overtime.

Turner Holiday Classic

Brody Spindler placed fifth at 215 pounds to lead Pittston Area’s efforts Dec. 28, the second of two days, in the Turner Holiday Classic.

Spindler pinned Exeter’s Kevin Oswalt in 3:55 of their fifth-place bout.

The Patriots were 22nd in a 31-team field that also included a 28th-place finish by Wilkes-Barre Area.

Mifflin County compiled 178½ points to win the title by 11½ over host Conestoga Valley.

Spindler was the only Patriot to go unbeaten in the first day and reach the championship semifinals.

There, he lost to Waynesboro’s Anthony Ausherman 12-5 for the first of two straight losses by decision that put him in the fifth-place round.

Tibor Toth, at 114 pounds, and Noah Gruber, at 285, each lost both their bouts on the final day and placed eighth. Gruber’s seventh-place bout was decided in overtime.