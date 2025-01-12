Kendall Day (22) looks to pass to an open Warrior teammate against Lake-Lehman.

Olivia Williams hit free throws for the game’s final three points Saturday afternoon as visiting Tunkhannock turned back a Wyoming Area comeback for a 38-30 victory.

Tunkhannock’s Laurianna Alston led all scorers with 17 points while Erin Van Ness added 14.

Van Ness had eight in the first quarter to help the Lady Tigers to a 12-2 lead.

Wyoming Area closed to within 14-10 midway through the second quarter, but Tunkhannock pushed the lead back to 22-11 at the break.

Alston had eight of her points in the second quarter and 12 in the first half.

Wyoming Area was back within 35-30 before the late free throws.

Addison Gaylord and Krea Bonita led a balanced Wyoming Area attack with six points each. Shannon Kearns and Jailynn Park added five each. Gaylord, Bonita, Kendall Day and Aminah Dixon all shared in the team rebound lead of four.

Wyoming Area fell to 1-3 in the division and 3-9 overall.

Tunkhannock is 2-3 and 7-6.

Lake-Lehman 59, Wyoming Area 21

Ella Wilson scored 22 points to lead first-place Lake-Lehman past Wyoming Area in a WVC Division 2 game Monday night.

Kathryn Morgan added 13 points in the win while Kinley Purdy had 10.

Addison Gaylord scored seven points and Abby Sterba six for Wyoming Area. Sydney Ratchford grabbed a team-high five rebounds.

The game was tied 9-9 with 6:55 left in the second quarter.

Lake-Lehman scored the next 16 points before settling for a 25-12 halftime lead.

The Lady Knights used a 23-3 third quarter for a 39-6 advantage over a stretch of nearly 15 minutes to invoke the Mercy Rule and take a 48-15 lead into the fourth quarter.