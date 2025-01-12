Pittston Area defeated host Holy Redeemer 114-62 Thursday in a Wyoming Valley Conference girls swimming meet.

The victory, the only one of the week by a swimming team from Greater Pittston, allowed the Lady Patriots to return to the .500 level with a 2-2-1 record.

Holy Redeemer 102, Pittston Area boys 57

Holy Redeemer won at home in Thursday’s WVC meet.

The Patriots are 1-4 on the season.

Dallas 128, Wyoming Area girls 58

First-place Dallas won Tuesday’s meeting of WVC unbeatens, taking first place in all 12 events.

Peyton Stauffer led the way with wins in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 fly.

The Lady Warriors are 2-1.

Hazleton Area 101, Pittston Area girls 74

Host Hazleton Area won all but one contested event in Tuesday’s WVC meet.

Lia Ochs (200 and 100 free), Lorelei Lucas (50 and 500 free), Milana Daiute (200 IM and 100 back) and Emily Alcantara (100 fly and 100 breaststroke) each won two individual events for Hazleton Area.

Diver Kate O’Hearn won for Pittston Area.

Dallas 56, Wyoming Area boys 36

Chase Kresge and Nicholas Belfino won two individual events each to lead Dallas past host Wyoming Area Tuesday.

Kresge won the 100 and 200 free, while Belfino won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke. Both swimmers also captured additional wins as part of two Dallas relay teams.

Jonathan Cortez (50 free) and Zhiwen Tang (500 free) picked up wins for winless Wyoming Area.

Hazleton Area 120, Pittston Area boys 42

Chase Kaschak (100 fly and 100 breaststroke) and Jay Rosenstock (100 free and 100 back) won two individual events each to lead Hazleton Area.

Jaylan Moore won the diving competition for Pittston Area, and Tanner Osborne won the 500 free.