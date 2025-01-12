Pittston Area took another step toward a potential Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 wrestling title Wednesday when they won at Hazleton Area 40-32.

The first-place Patriots improved to 3-0 in the division and 13-1 overall by winning their eighth straight. They can clinch at least a tie for first place Wednesday if they defeat visiting Crestwood, one of the teams tied for second place.

Pittston Area rallied from 15 points down by winning five straight bouts midway through the match, then secured the victory with a Hayden Harris pin at 139 pounds, the final weight class wrestled.

The Patriots strung together wins at the two heaviest and three lightest weights to produce 28 points and take a 34-21 lead.

Related Video

Brody Spindler (215), Noah Gruber (285) and Tim Riefler (114) all had first-period pins, then Tibor Toth completed the run with a major decision.

Berwick 42, Wyoming Area 36

Visiting Berwick defeated Wyoming Area in Wednesday’s WVC Division 2 match.

The Warriors slipped to 0-3 in the division and 1-13 overall.

Riley Pierce (172), Nate Obrzut (285), Chase Wilhelm (107) and Connor Novakowski (133) all won by pins in 1:13 or less to build a 36-18 lead before Berwick produced the maximum 24 points in a closing run from 139 to 160 pounds.