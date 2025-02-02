Pittston Area teammates, Paul Jordan McGarry (23) and Matt Walter (14) hit the boards for a rebound against Hazleton Area.

Patriot Matt Walter (14) scores on a fast break layup against the Cougars of Hazleton Area at Yatesville.

YATESVILLE — The last time the Pittston Area boys basketball team saw Hazleton Area, it was stumbling into what became a three-game winning streak.

After gaining revenge from being hammered three weeks ago, Pittston Area is carrying a four-game winning streak into a game for a shot at the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 title.

The Patriots survived an intense fourth quarter Friday night to exact revenge on the Cougars 53-50 and remain in pursuit first-place Dallas heading into Pittston Area’s final division game Tuesday night.

Pittston Area improved to 8-3 in the division and 13-7 overall. A loss Friday would have virtually ended the Patriots’ title hopes. Now, they can clinch at least a tie for first place with a win at Dallas (7-2, 13-6). Hazleton Area fell to 6-4 and 9-11.

Back on Jan. 10, Hazleton Area handed Pittston Area its worst loss of the season 76-47.

“I’ve been coaching a long time, and I’m just so proud of what they did tonight,” Pittston Area coach Al Semenza said. “Two weeks ago, we were really in trouble.”

Now, the Patriots have put the winning streak, which included a home game against Dallas, behind them.

“We’ve bounced back and to come here tonight and beat them after what they did to us down there is a reflection of the fight in these kids,” Semenza said.

Aiden Lynn sank a free throw after missing his first with 1.2 seconds remaining for the game’s final points. Hazleton Area launched a long pass across midcourt in an attempt to get a 3-point shot, but Pittston Area’s Silvio Giardina slapped the ball away and the Patriots celebrated their win for a second time.

Yes, a second time.

Pittston Area appeared to seal the win when the Patriots’ Lucas Lopresto pulled down a defensive rebound with six seconds left and passed to Lynn outside the 3-point line. Lynn was fouled as the buzzer sounded, but the officials conferred and put 1.2 seconds on the clock. Video showed it was the correct call.

“They outrebounded us, they outhustled us for two-and-a-half quarters,” Hazleton Area coach Pat Brogan said. “They threw good, crisp two-hand chest passes the entire game. They finished drives. They just played harder for two, almost three quarters.”

Giardina made four 3-pointers and led Pittston Area with 21 points, but there were contributions elsewhere.

Paul Jordan McGarry continued his hot streak behind the arc, including banking in a contested 3-pointer to end the third quarter. He finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. Matt Walter battled often against bigger players for eight points and six rebounds. Lucas Lopresto added seven points and a strong defensive effort.

Hazleton Area’s Luis Guzman, who missed Tuesday’s game with Nanticoke Area with an injury, finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Sharpshooter Dylan Stish had 10. The duo was averaging a combined 34.8 points entering the game.

Hazleton Area lost the lead at the end of the second quarter but finally caught Pittston Area early in the third as Angel Saladin’s transition basket made it 27-27. The Patriots answered with an 11-1 run.

Pittston Area 57, Wyoming Valley West 35

Silvio Giardina scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half Tuesday to lead Pittston Area to the Division 1 home-court victory over Wyoming Valley West.

Giardina had nine points in the second quarter when the Patriots increased their 16-10 lead to 34-20.

Six Patriots scored at least six points, including Lucas Lopresto, who scored all nine of his points in the first half.

John Jadus, who scored six points in the third quarter, and Paul Jordan McGarry scored eight points each.

Aiden Lynn added seven points. Aidan Clarke scored all six of his points in the second half.

Navion Terry led the Spartans with 13 points.