Wyoming Area battled Valley View early, taking a lead after one quarter on the road Wednesday night, but the Lady Warriors had their season come to an end against the second-seeded Cougars 54-26 in a District 2 Class 4A girls basketball quarterfinal.

The seventh-seeded Lady Warriors led 13-12 after one quarter. They finished the season 7-16.

Giada Costa scored 18 points and Cora Castellani added 16 for Valley View, which improved to 19-4 with the win.

Abby Sterba scored 10 points for Wyoming Area. Shannon Kearns grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

Sterba hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points in the first quarter. Addison Gaylord also made a 3-pointer and scored all five of her points during the strong start.

Valley View’s defense took over from there, forcing repeated turnovers and limiting Wyoming Area to 13 points over the final three quarters.

Castellani scored 12 points during a 22-4 second quarter that put the Cougars up 34-17 at halftime. Costa then scored 13 in the second half.

Scranton Prep 63, Nanticoke 27

SCRANTON – Old Forge resident Maya Jenkins scored a game-high 14 points to lead the state’s top-ranked Class 4A team, according to tribhssn.com, back into the state tournament and a Thursday night district championship game against the Valley View-Honesdale winner.

Jenkins was 6-for-11 from the floor, including 2-for-4 on 3-pointers. She also had three rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist.

Freshman Chloe Mamera came off the bench to add 12 points and Jenna Hillebrand added 11.

Nanticoke, which was led by Nevaeh Baran with 13 points, remained within 14-10 through one quarter.

Scranton Prep took control on its home court with a 22-5 second quarter.