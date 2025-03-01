Wyoming Area and Pittston Area each had two finalists and one champion Feb. 22 when the two-day District 2 Individual Wrestling Championships concluded at Wilkes-Barre Area.

Nate Obrzut won his second straight title for Wyoming Area, winning at 285 pounds in Class 2A.

Pittston Area’s Brody Spindler made his second straight finals appearance and this time came away with the title at 215 pounds in Class 3A.

Wyoming Area 127-pounder Conner Novakowski and Pittston Area 107-pounder Mikel Roman finished second in their weight classes.

Wallenpaupack, in Class 3A, and Honesdale, in Class 2A, clinched titles before the finals started late Saturday afternoon.

Pittston Area wound up eighth of 12 in the Class 3A team standings while Wyoming Area was 11th of 16 in Class 2A.

District 2 Class 3A

Brody Spindler defeated Crestwood’s Lincoln Bibla 10-5 in the championship match.

The 215-pounder pinned Delaware Valley’s Ethan Koloski in 2:47 of the quarterfinals, then downed Wallenpaupack’s Xaiden Schock 6-2 in the semifinals.

West Scranton’s Santino Aniska pinned Mikel Roman in 3:04 of the 107-pound final.

Noah Gruber joined Spindler and Roman at the Class 3A Northeast Regional in Bethlehem.

Gruber pinned Wilkes-Barre Area’s Altimir Terry in 1:42 for the third and final spot at 285 pounds.

Jaheim Butler had to settle for being an alternate, losing by technical fall to Walenpaupack’s Nicholas Skokos 16-1 in 2:08 in the consolation final at 127 and placing fourth.

Timothy Riefler recorded a pin in his last bout to take fifth at 114.

Shawn Shimonis (133), Chase Baron (152) and Dominic Innamorati (160) placed sixth.

District 2 Class 2A

Nate Obrzut pinned three of four opponents, including in the final.

After opening with a pin of Mid Valley’s Devon Hill in 2:31, he decisioned Honesdale’s Evan Funk 6-1.

Obrzut then pinned Jayden Benscoter from Dallas in 2:48 in the semifinals and Paul Borowski of Western Wayne in 3:27 of the final.

Connor Novakowski lost to Sidney O’Donnell from Dallas 4-2 in a meeting of previous champions at 127.

Riley Pierce was sixth at 172.

Girls

Wyoming Area finished tied for 16th out of 18 teams.

Zeta Lord went 1-2 at 100 pounds, winning by second-period pin in her first consolation bout.

Gia Chapman lost both her bouts at 155.

Delaware Valley won the team title.

Class 3A Northeast Regional

Pittston Area’s Noah Gruber and Brody Spindler each won once Friday to advance into Saturday’s action at the Class 3A Northeast Regional in Bethlehem.

Gruber won a first-round match, pinning William Riley from Academy at Palumbo in 1:07. He then lost in the quarterfinals when he was pinned by Jack Peters from Selinsgrove in 5:07 at 285 pounds.

Spindler lost his opener at 215 pounds by an 8-3 decision against Bethlehem Catholic’s Connor Gillahan. He extended his tournament with a pin of Selinsgrove’s Owen Hoffman in 2:39.

Mikel Roman lost twice at 107 pounds by a first-period pin and second-period technical fall.

Class 2A Northeast Regionals

Wyoming Area’s Nate Obrzut and Connor Novakowski each lost their only match Friday to fall into the consolation rounds Saturday.

Troy’s Reed Palmer edged Obrzut 2-1 at 285 pounds.

Mifflinburg’s Bradley Wagner won by technical fall 17-2 in 1:57 over Novakowski at 127.