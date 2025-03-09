Gianna Adams was the starting pitcher in Carnegie Mellon’s first victory of the season and the winning pitcher in its other victory during a season-opening trip to Texas.

The Tartans went 2-8 on the trip, which ended Friday with a doubleheader split.

Adams tossed a five-inning five-hitter in Friday’s opener, a 12-4 win over Southwestern (Tex.). She ended the game with her second strikeout and allowed two earned runs while walking two.

The freshman right-hander was the starter in Monday’s 4-3 win over Concordia. She went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits while walking four and striking out four.

Related Video

Adams pitched every day that Carnegie-Mellon played, working in eight of the team’s 10 games, including three starts. She went 1-1 with a 4.78 earned run average by throwing 26 1/3 innings and striking out 14 while allowing 42 hits and 15 walks.