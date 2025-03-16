HAZLE TWP. — On the night when Brody Martin capped his season by leading the Scranton Prep offense, Cavaliers coach Larry Reagan praised the sophomore guard for his year-long defensive efforts.

Martin led Scranton Prep in points with 15 and steals with three Tuesday when the Cavaliers were knocked out of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 4A state playoffs with a 51-47, second-round loss to District 3 champion Berks Catholic at Hazleton Area.

The Pittston resident started all season for the Lackawanna League Division 1 champions and District 2 finalist. The Cavaliers finished 19-8.

Brody Martin served as a defensive specialist and ballhandler while his older brother, senior Brycen Martin, and junior Packy Doherty took turns lead the scoring production.

“He’s such a great two-way player,” Reagan said. “He was super unselfish this year, knowing that we had Packy and Bryce, who were coming back after having big scoring performances last year, and Ambrose (Rossi) controlling the paint for us.

“He bought into being the best defensive player, in my opinion, in District 2.”

Reagan expects Brody Martin to become more of a scorer in his remaining two high school seasons.

“He has the ability to score the ball, which he showed tonight and in a couple other games this season,” the coach said. “He’s such a tough kid.

“We’re upset about the season ending, but we’re definitely looking forward to what he can bring to us next year.”

Brody Martin went 4-for-9 from the floor, 2-for-5 on 3-pointers and 5-for-6 from the foul line in the loss.

Doherty added 14 points and Rossi grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

Brycen Martin had 11 points, seven rebounds, a team-high three assists and two steals.

The Saints pulled out the win by outscoring the Cavaliers 14-8 in the fourth quarter.