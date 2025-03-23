Warrior Chase Speicher secured one hit of the five by Wyoming Area in the 8-3 loss to Crestwood at home.

Warrior sophomore Ben Rogish (18), who secured two hits with three at-bats, is safe after a pick-off at 2nd base against Crestwood.

Pittston Area was ready from the start of the high school baseball season.

Beau Widdick homered to right field on the second pitch the Patriots saw in their non-league opener Tuesday.

The top three hitters in the lineup each had two hits, Pittston Area scored in each of the first five innings and the Patriots handled visiting Lake-Lehman 10-4 in the non-league game.

Widdick went 2-for-5 and scored twice.

Elijah Barr, who also provided a strong start on the mound and got the pitching win, went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the second spot. Silvio Giardina followed them and had two hits, two runs and an RBI.

Lower in the order, Chase Montigney, Nick Innamorati and Eli Mead also had two of the team’s 14 hits. Mead scored twice.

Pittston Area built leads of 5-0 after three innings and 8-2 after four.

Barr worked the first four innings on the mound, striking out five while allowing two runs on two hits and a walk.

Widdick and Jacoby Harnen each threw one inning of relief without allowing an earned run. Innamorati came on to strike out the final batter.

Mid Valley 14, Wyoming Area 8

Wyoming Area scored six times in the bottom of the fourth to cut into an 11-2 deficit, but the Warriors were unable to complete the comeback against visiting Mid Valley Saturday afternoon.

Alex Vacula, who was 3-for-3 with a double, and Chase Speicher each drove in three runs.

Mitchell Rusinchak added two hits and two runs.

Pittston Area 15, East Stroudsburg North 0

T.J. Johnson threw a three-inning no-hitter Saturday afternoon when Pittston Area added its second straight win.

The game ended on the 15-run rule. The Patriots scored three runs in the first, seven in the second, then five more in the third when they batted around before an out was recorded.

Eli Mead’s bases-loaded single ended the game.

Johnson struck out eight of the 10 batters he faced. One player reached base on an error with two out in the first and another grounded out before Johnson struck out the last four batters he faced.

Silvio Giardina and Jake Aftewicz each drove in three runs to lead the 13-hit attack.

Giardina had a double, triple and two runs scored. Aftewicz was 1-for-1 with a home run and sacrifice fly.

Joe Bradley went 2-for-2 and Mead also had two hits.

Beau Widdick scored three runs.

Mead, Richard Tonte and Jacoby Harner drove in two runs each.

Dunmore 11, Wyoming Area 1

Wyoming Area dropped its non-league, season opener Tuesday at Dunmore in six innings.

Robbie Yatsko doubled in the loss. Mitchell Rusinchak and Ben Rogish had the only other hits for the Warriors.

Marco Altavilla struck out three and gave up just one run in 2 2/3 innings of relief.

Dunmore’s Matt Iezzi went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run, three runs and four RBI.

Crestwood 8, Wyoming Area 3

Crestwood scored six times in the third inning to wipe out an early 2-0 deficit at Atlas Field in Wednesday’s non-league game.

Ben Rogish went 2-for-3 with a run scored to lead the Wyoming Area offense.

Jacob Snyder and Mitchell Rusinchak each had a hit, a run and two stolen bases from the top two spots in the order.

Chase Speicher had a hit and drove in a run.

Kristian Pugliese threw 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Winning pitcher Chris Litchkofski struck out 10 in 5 1/3 innings and drove in three runs for the Comets.