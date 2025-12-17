Crestwood’s Jackie Gallagher hits a 3-pointer in the first half on the way to a game-high 23 points.

YATESVILLE — The Crestwood Comets showed why they were one of only two unbeaten girls basketball teams in District 2 heading into Wednesday night.

Just when Pittston Area crept a little closer late in the second quarter, Crestwood put on a burst to end the half. The Comets continued pouring in points to start the third quarter on the way to a 62-35 win in the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 opener for both teams.

Crestwood (1-0 Div. 1, 8-0 overall) placed three players in double figures headed by Jackie Gallagher with 23. Fellow 6-footer Charlie Hiller added 15 and a game-high nine rebounds. Jordan Andrews had 11.

Pittston Area (0-1 Div. 1, 3-3) used the 3-point shooting of Lili Hintze to trail 15-11 after one quarter. Her shooting behind the arc kept the Patriots within striking distance throughout most of the second quarter. A rebound basket by Bella Dessoye cut Crestwood’s lead to 31-24 with two minutes left until halftime.

“To be honest, we usually come out with a lot more energy than we did today,” Crestwood coach Mary Mushock-Namey said. “We usually put our foot down and step up defensively, but I think our first-quarter defense wasn’t the best. Once we realized we were letting them stay in it we had to step on the gas a little bit.

“The defense had to pick it up. We had those two steals right before half that really helped.”

Gallagher and Andrews finished off the second quarter with layups to start a 15-0 run that extended until midway through the third.

Cameron Vieney, who was the first player off the bench during last season’s District 2 Class 5A title run, opened the third with a 3-pointer. All five starters contributed offensively before Pittston Area broke the run with a free throw by Julia Long.

Long had Pittston Area’s only field goal of the second half with 1:07 left in the third quarter. By that time, Hiller had taken over the majority of the scoring chores as Crestwood led 56-27 heading into the fourth quarter.

Hintze led Pittston Area with 15 points. She also had eight rebounds, but no other Patriot had more than three. Crestwood had six players with at least four rebounds.

Delaware Valley (5-0), the district’s other undefeated team, played Scranton Prep on Wednesday night.

SCHEDULE NOTE: Crestwood’s game at Wilkes-Barre Area on Friday has been moved to a 6:30 p.m. start.

Crestwood 62, Pittston Area 35

CRESTWOOD (62) — Cameron Vieney 3 0-0 7, Charlie Hiller 6 0-4 13, Jackie Gallagher 9 2-2 23, Jordan Andrews 5 1-2 11, Keira Dougherty 2 2-2 6, Addison Korpusik 0 0-0 0, Lillie Nealon 0 0-0 0, Sydney Van Dusen 0 0-0 0, Lia Lapsansky 0 0-0 0, Norah Sklarosky 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 5-10 62.

PITTSTON AREA (35) — Julia Long 2 4-7 8, Leah Drozginski 0 0-0 0, Bella Dessoye 2 3-6 8, Giuliana Latona 0 2-2 2, Lili Hintze 5 1-4 15, Arianna McGarry 0 0-0 0, Shawna Pugliese 0 2-2 2, Kelcey Podwika 0 0-0 0, Maddie Lis 0 0-0 0, Lexi Drozginski 0 0-0 0, Nevaeh Schneider 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 12-21 35.

Crestwood`15`20`21`6 — 62

Pittston Area`11`13`3`8 — 35

Three-point goals: CRE 5 (Vieney, Hiller, Gallagher 3). PA 5 (Dessoye, Hintze 4).