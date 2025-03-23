Nina Barrouk tossed a four-hitter Wednesday, but she still needed her 14th strikeout to get out of a seventh-inning jam and hold off visiting Wyoming Area 5-2 in a non-league softball opener.

Dallas took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first and Barrouk carried a shutout into the seventh inning.

Arianna Gaylord broke the shutout with a two-run homer and the Lady Warriors brought the tying run to the plate before Barrouk finished up her complete game.

Renee Haddock, Kaia Brown and pitcher Alexa Gasek had the other hits for Wyoming Area. Haddock reached base three times, adding two walks to her hit.

Gasek went the distance, striking out three and issuing just one walk.

Dallas went up 3-0 in the first with the help of an Emily Fostock two-run single. It added solo homers by Barrouk and Jade Smith.

Mid Valley 11, Pittston Area 1

Mid Valley needed just five innings to win the season-opening meeting of defending District 2 champions Saturday afternoon against visiting Pittston Area.

Jillian Haas gave the Lady Patriots a 1-0 lead with home run in the top of the third.

Mid Valley answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning and ended the game by scoring six times in the fifth.

Samantha Herbert and Gabby Roman had the other Pittston Area hits.