DePaul women’s basketball coach Doug Bruno stepped down after 39 seasons at the school after he missed this season with health issues.

Bruno will stay at the school as the special assistant to the vice president/director of athletics for women’s basketball.

“I owe my professional athletic life to DePaul University, starting with Coach Ray Meyer offering me a basketball scholarship in 1968 and continuing through my athletic department roles as ticket manager, facilities director, academic advisor, athletic administrator and head women’s Basketball Coach. DePaul University has been my home for 44 years,” Bruno said.

The 74-year-old Bruno was hired in 1977 as the program’s second head coach and won 786 games during his time at the school. That’s 18th all-time in Division I history.

Related Video

Bruno has led DePaul to 25 NCAA Tournament berths and 19 conference titles. The Blue Demons reached the Sweet 16 four times and were ranked in the AP Top 25 for 221 weeks during his tenure as head coach.

“Doug Bruno’s extraordinary impact on DePaul University and the game of women’s basketball is nothing short of legendary,” vice president/director of athletics DeWayne Peevy said. “For nearly four decades, Doug has been the heart and soul of our program, elevating it to national prominence while setting a standard of excellence that transcends wins and losses.”

Bruno was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

“There haven’t been a lot of people in the history of women’s basketball that have given as much to the game as he has. He’s dedicated his life pretty much to women’s basketball, and all of it in Chicago, where he grew up,” said UConn coach Geno Auriemma, who is a longtime friend of Bruno’s. “So he’s an institution. I don’t think there’s a kid in the Midwest — name all the states, I don’t care, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois — they know someone or they themselves have been to Doug Bruno’s basketball camp over the years.”

Bruno worked with Auriemma on his USA Basketball Olympic staff in 2012 and 2016.

“It’s sad for me personally because he’s a great friend and we’ve been through a lot together. And sad for women’s basketball that a lifelong supporter of the game isn’t going to be coaching,” Auriemma said. “But he’ll still be a supporter of the game. Happy for Patty, his wife, and his kids and grandkids because they’ll get to see more of him. ”

Bruno missed this past season dealing with a medical issue.

“I would also like to personally thank Jill Pizzotti for being such a supportive assistant coach and stepping up fearlessly in my medical leave of absence,” Bruno said. “Jill Pizzotti’s leadership of our program has been exemplary as has been the extra effort and teamwork of our entire staff. Finally, I would like to offer my deepest personal appreciation to all of those who helped grow our DePaul women’s basketball program.”

Throughout his career, a total of 15 players were drafted by the WNBA, including WNBA All-Star and two-time Sixth Player of the Year Allie Quigley.

Bruno oversaw DePaul’s transition into Conference USA ahead of the 1995-96 campaign and went on to win the regular season title in the first season with a record of 13-1.

The Blue Demons entered the Big East in 2005-06 and have stayed there ever since.

Bruno went to DePaul as an undergraduate and played for Meyer, starting for two seasons.

DePaul will start a national search for Bruno’s replacement.

___

AP Sports Writer Anne M. Peterson contributed to this report.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season.