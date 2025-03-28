2025 campaign starts tonight in Allentown with home opener set for April 8

MOOSIC – The New York Yankees have announced the Opening Day roster for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The debut roster for Manager Shelley Duncan coming out of Spring Training features three of the Top-30 prospects in the Yankees farm system, four members of the 40-man roster and 17 players with Major League service time.

Catchers (2): Ronaldo Hernández, Alex Jackson

Infielders (5): Max Burt, TJ Rumfield, Braden Shewmake, Andrew Velazquez, Jorbit Vivas

Outfielders (5): Duke Ellis, Ismael Munguia, Everson Pereira, Grant Richardson, Jose Rojas

Rotation (5): Sean Boyle, Erick Leal, Brandon Leibrandt (L), Zach Messinger, Allan Winans

Bullpen (11): Ryan Anderson, Edgar Barclay (L), Colten Brewer, Kervin Castro, Yerry De Los Santos, Geoff Hartlieb, McKinley Moore, Leonardo Pestana, Eric Reyselman, Wilking Rodríguez, Rob Zastrynzy (L)

Development List (1): Edinson Durán

Pereira is the #14 prospect in the Yankees’ system according to MLB Pipeline. Vivas (21) and Reyzelman (23) are also highly-rated by the ranking service.

Thirteen players on the initial roster have worn a RailRiders uniform in the past, including Rumfield, who led Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a .292 batting average last season, and Rojas, who finished tied for the team lead in home runs with 18.

The RailRiders’ 2025 season begins on the road tonight in Allentown against Lehigh Valley. After a three-game series against the IronPigs, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Syracuse for a six-game set against the Mets. The RailRiders home opener is slated for April 8 at 6:35 P.M. against the Rochester Red Wings. Tickets for Opening Night or any Scranton/Wilkes-Barre home game this season are available now at the PNC Field Box Office or online at www.swbrailriders.com.