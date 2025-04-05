Alexa Gasek extended her unscored-upon streak to 21 2/3 innings, allowing the Wyoming Area softball team to add its second and third shutouts in succession.

Gasek has walked just one batter and yielded only eight hits during her scoreless streak. She has also led the offense in that time with a pair of five-RBI games.

The Lady Warriors are 1-0 in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 and 3-1 overall.

Wyoming Area 5, Hanover Area 0

Alexa Gasek tossed an efficient, two-hit shutout in Thursday’s WVC opener to stop visiting Hanover Area.

Gasek needed just 66 pitches, 53 of which were for strikes. She struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

Josie Kivak and Marissa Giardina had two hits each while Gasek and Addison Gaylord had doubles.

The Lady Warriors scored three times in the first inning.

Wyoming Area 13, Wyoming Valley West 0

Alexa Gasek pounded three doubles and drove in five runs in Monday’s non-league win at Atlas Field.

The Lady Warriors finished off the Lady Spartans in five innings. They scored in each of their four at-bats, including an eight-run fourth.

Gasek’s doubles total matched the number of hits she allowed while striking out eight and not issuing a walk.

Addison Gaylord singled, doubled and drove in two runs.

Rebecca Gola, Jailynn Park and Allison Layland also had two hits.

Kaia Brown scored twice and drove in two runs. Park also had two RBI while Gola scored twice.