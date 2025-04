Wyoming Area edged visiting Wilkes-Barre Area 5-4 in Wyoming Valley Conference boys lacrosse Monday.

The win allowed the Warriors to even their WVC and overall records at 1-1.

Girls

Both Pittston Area and Wyoming Area remained winless on the season.

Pittston Area (0-4) fell to North Pocono 19-6 Monday and Delaware Valley 14-5 Wednesday.

Wyoming Area (0-3) lost at Delaware Valley Tuesday 13-12. It was the second time the Lady Warriors lost by a single goal.