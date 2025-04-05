WEST PITTSTON – West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival has entered into five-year sponsorship agreement with Big Top Rentals as well as introducing a new festival logo.

“Big Top Rental’s support will help ensure this beloved tradition continues to bring the community together each spring with a weekend of entertainment, food and local vendors under the cherry blossoms,” Lori DeAngelo, Cherry Blossom Festival president, said. “We look forward to working with Big Top Rentals and appreciate their commitment in supporting local events. The upcoming festival will be a great opportunity to come together and celebrate with friends, family and neighbors.”

Big Top Rentals is a event rental company specializing in high-quality tents, tables, chairs and event essentials for weddings, festivals, corporate events or backyard celebrations. Their team provides top-tier service and reliable equipment to make your gathering a success.

The new logo will appear on merchandise that will be available through an online store and also at the festival grounds.

Related Video

“We again would like to thank Big Top Rentals for their commitment to our community,” DeAngelo added. “We can’t wait to celebrate with the community all under the big top this festival season.”