Pittston Area is the only District 2 baseball team that has not been defeated this season.

This week, the Patriots protected the zero in the loss column by putting up the same on the scoreboard, holding both Wilkes-Barre Area and Dallas scoreless while running their record to 8-0.

T.J. Johnson limited Wilkes-Barre Area to four hits over six innings Monday and Elijah Barr tossed a five-inning, two-hit shutout against Dallas Wednesday.

The Patriots, who will host Wyoming Area Sunday at noon after the teams were postponed Saturday, has outscored the opposition 72-16 this season. They have shut out half of the eight opponents, including three of the last four.

Pittston Area’s start includes inflicting the only loss on an Abington Heights team, which has outscored its other seven opponents 59-4. The Patriots also handed second-place Hazleton Area its only Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 loss in five games.

Pittston Area 10, Dallas 0

Elijah Barr struck out seven and walked two in his five-hitter and the Pittston Area offense brought the game to an end on the 10-run rule by scoring seven times in the bottom of the fifth.

Dom Innamorati led the offense, going 2-for-2 with a triple, two walks, two runs scored and four RBI.

The Patriots led just 3-0 before six straight men reached base, including five straight hits to end the game.

Innamorati got the hit streak started with a base-loaded triple to double the lead.

Barr and Giardina followed with RBI singles. After an RBI double by Jake Aftewicz, Beau Widdick ended the game with a single to center field.

Widdick, who stole three bases and drove in two runs, and Aftewicz each had three hits. Giardina had two hits, two runs and two RBI.

Nick Innamorati doubled and scored twice. He was hit by a pitch to begin the streak of six straight reaching to end the game.

The outburst allowed Pittston Area to shake off stranding eight runners in scoring position over the first four innings.

“Knowing my team, I thought we should have had the game over in the third or fourth inning,” Pittston Area coach Paul Zaffuto said. “We left so many runners on base.

“Our two-strike hitting was not good today. Our two-out hitting was not good today. Our execution was not good, but somehow, some way, we find our way out of jams and get ourselves in position where we can have an explosive inning like this at any time.”

Lake-Lehman 6, Wyoming Area 3

Lake-Lehman handed visiting Wyoming Area its first WVC Division 2 loss and ended a three-game overall winning streak by the Warriors Wednesday.

The Black Knights scored three times in the first and three more in the fourth while Chris Sholtis shut out the Warriors on one hit for six innings.

Sholtis left after throwing 104 pitches and Wyoming Area rallied for three runs in the seventh.

Cody Meade led off the inning with a home run. Robbie Yatsko doubled and scored.

Ben Rogish had the only hit off Sholtis and drove in a run in the seventh with a sacrifice fly.

Wyoming Area (3-4 overall) is 2-1 and tied for second in the division with MMI Prep and Wyoming Seminary, behind Holy Redeemer, which is 3-0.

Pittston Area 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Three hits were enough for Pittston Area Monday when T.J. Johnson and Logan Laskowski combined on a four-hit shutout at Wilkes-Barre Area.

Johnson walked two and struck out four in six innings. Laskowski struck out one in a hitless seventh.

Elijah Barr drew two walks and scored twice. He walked, stole second and scored in the first inning on a Jake Aftewicz single for the first Pittston Area hit.

Dom Innamorati walked and scored on an error in the third.

Right fielder Elijah Mead and second baseman Beau Widdick handled a relay throw to gun down a runner at the plate to end the bottom of the third and preserve the shutout.

Dom Innamorati led off the fourth with a single and scored the first of two Pittston Area runs in the inning on a Giardina sacrifice fly.

Nick Innamorati doubled with one out in the sixth for the only Pittston Area extra-base hit.

The Patriots added a run in the seventh on a hit batter, error, walk and passed ball.