SCRANTON – Brycen Martin and Lukas Burakiewicz each had scoring surges that allowed them to be the top scorer in one of the quarters on the way to finishing in double figures in points in the inaugural NEPA Hoops Senior All-Star Games Monday at Marywood University.

Martin, a Scranton Prep player from Pittston, made his first four shots in the second quarter when he scored nine of 13 points to help the Lackawanna League to an 84-77 victory over the Wyoming Valley Conference in the boys game to complete the doubleheader.

Only Matt Lyons from Holy Cross, who was selected as Most Valuable Player, scored more for the winners. Lyons finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots after winning the pregame dunk contest.

Wyoming Area’s Burakiewicz was the top scorer in the third quarter. He scored eight points, hitting two straight 3-pointers, and then set up another basket with a steal and assist as part of a 12-4 finish to the quarter.

Burakiewicz finished with 10 points. He also led the team with four steals and had three assists, second-best on the WVC.

Hazleton Area’s Luis Guzman and Wyoming Seminary’s David Popson, who each had 15 points, were the only other WVC double-figures scorers.

The game was tied 16-16 after one quarter.

Martin’s 3-pointer put the Lackawanna ahead early in the second quarter. The Lackawanna dominated the quarter to open a 43-26 halftime lead.

After the Lackawanna’s 27-10, second-quarter advantage, the WVC controlled the third quarter 27-14 to close the gap.

Anthony DeLucca from Wyoming Area wound up forcing a 66-66 tie on a 3-pointer with 7:16 left, but the Lackawanna League scored the next nine points to pull in front for good.

DeLucca hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with six points. He matched Burakiewicz with three rebounds and also had an assist.

Wyoming Area’s Anthony Macario served as an assistant coach to Wilkes-Barre Area’s James Lavan.

Pittston Area’s Paul Jordan McGarry had two points, a rebound and an assist.

Martin made five of his six shots inside the arc and was 6-for-11 overall. He also had two rebounds and two assists.

Girls

Jenna Hillebrand won the halftime 3-Point Contest and went 3-for-6 from long distance while scoring a team-high 17 points in the game as the Lackawanna League defeated the Wyoming Valley Conference 97-82 in the girls opener.

Maya Jenkins, an Old Forge resident and Hillebrand’s teammate at Scranton Prep, went 3-for-6 on the way to eight points, four assists, a rebound and a steal. Jenkins was 2-for-4 on 3-pointers.

Brooke Kroptavich, a Holy Redeemer senior from Duryea, did not score, but had five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot for the WVC.

The WVC was led by double-doubles from Tunkhannock’s Lourianna Alston (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Lake-Lehman’s Ella Wilson (17 points, 12 rebounds