SUNDAY, 4/13

Baseball: Wyoming Area at Pittston Area (NL), Primary Center Field, noon

Softball: Dallas at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4 p.m.

MONDAY, 4/14

Boys tennis: Tunkhannock at Pittston Area, Mattei Middle School, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis: Wyoming Area at Holy Redeemer, Kirby Park, 4:15 p.m.

Boys and girls track and field: Hazleton Area at Pittston Area, Charley Trippi Stadium,

4:15 p.m.

Softball: Wyoming Area at Lake-Lehman, 4:15 p.m.

Softball: Wilkes-Barre Area at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Scranton Prep at Wyoming Area, Tenth Street Field, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, 4/15

Baseball: Pittston Area at Nanticoke, 4:15 p.m.

Boys and girls track and field: Wyoming Area at Nanticoke, Chicknosky Stadium, 4:15 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Scranton Prep at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4:15 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Wyoming Area at Holy Redeemer, Eddie White Field, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Wyoming Area at Old Forge (NL), 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 4/16

Boys tennis: Honesdale at Pittston Area (NL), Mattei Middle School, 4 p.m.

Baseball: Wyoming Area at Hanover Area, 4:15 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Bellefonte at Wyoming Area (NL), Tenth Street Field, 4:15 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Lake-Lehman at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4:15 p.m.

Softball: Pittston Area at Crestwood, 4:15 p.m.

Baseball: Holy Redeemer at Pittston Area (NL), Primary Center Field, 4:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, 4/17

Girls lacrosse: Wyoming Area at Crestwood, TBA

Boys tennis: Wyoming Area at Honesdale (NL), 4 p.m.

Boys and girls track and field: Holy Redeemer at Wyoming Area, Anthony “Jake” Sobeski Stadium, 4:15 p.m.

Baseball: Pittston Area at Wyoming Valley West, Spartan Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, 4/18

Boys lacrosse: Wyoming Seminary at Wyoming Area, Tenth Street Field, noon

Softball: Lake-Lehman at Pittston Area (NL), Primary Center Field, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Wyoming Area at Wyalusing Valley (NL), 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Wyoming Area at Delaware Valley, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, 4/19

Girls lacrosse: Wilkes-Barre Area at Wyoming Area, Tenth Street, 11 a.m.

Baseball: Western Wayne at Wyoming Area (NL), Atlas Field, 1 p.m.