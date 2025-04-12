SUNDAY, 4/13
Baseball: Wyoming Area at Pittston Area (NL), Primary Center Field, noon
Softball: Dallas at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4 p.m.
MONDAY, 4/14
Boys tennis: Tunkhannock at Pittston Area, Mattei Middle School, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis: Wyoming Area at Holy Redeemer, Kirby Park, 4:15 p.m.
Boys and girls track and field: Hazleton Area at Pittston Area, Charley Trippi Stadium,
4:15 p.m.
Softball: Wyoming Area at Lake-Lehman, 4:15 p.m.
Softball: Wilkes-Barre Area at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse: Scranton Prep at Wyoming Area, Tenth Street Field, 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, 4/15
Baseball: Pittston Area at Nanticoke, 4:15 p.m.
Boys and girls track and field: Wyoming Area at Nanticoke, Chicknosky Stadium, 4:15 p.m.
Girls lacrosse: Scranton Prep at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4:15 p.m.
Girls lacrosse: Wyoming Area at Holy Redeemer, Eddie White Field, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Wyoming Area at Old Forge (NL), 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, 4/16
Boys tennis: Honesdale at Pittston Area (NL), Mattei Middle School, 4 p.m.
Baseball: Wyoming Area at Hanover Area, 4:15 p.m.
Boys lacrosse: Bellefonte at Wyoming Area (NL), Tenth Street Field, 4:15 p.m.
Girls lacrosse: Lake-Lehman at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4:15 p.m.
Softball: Pittston Area at Crestwood, 4:15 p.m.
Baseball: Holy Redeemer at Pittston Area (NL), Primary Center Field, 4:15 p.m.
THURSDAY, 4/17
Girls lacrosse: Wyoming Area at Crestwood, TBA
Boys tennis: Wyoming Area at Honesdale (NL), 4 p.m.
Boys and girls track and field: Holy Redeemer at Wyoming Area, Anthony “Jake” Sobeski Stadium, 4:15 p.m.
Baseball: Pittston Area at Wyoming Valley West, Spartan Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, 4/18
Boys lacrosse: Wyoming Seminary at Wyoming Area, Tenth Street Field, noon
Softball: Lake-Lehman at Pittston Area (NL), Primary Center Field, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Wyoming Area at Wyalusing Valley (NL), 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse: Wyoming Area at Delaware Valley, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, 4/19
Girls lacrosse: Wilkes-Barre Area at Wyoming Area, Tenth Street, 11 a.m.
Baseball: Western Wayne at Wyoming Area (NL), Atlas Field, 1 p.m.