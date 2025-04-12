Wyoming Area swept singles Friday afternoon to get past visiting Wyoming Valley West 3-2 and return to the .500 level in boys tennis.

The Warriors are 5-5 with all of the matches coming in Wyoming Valley Conference play.

Luca Argenio and Christian Abromovage won the top two singles spots in straight sets.

Argenio downed Gadgidas Reisinger 6-2, 6-0 in the first spot. Abromovage beat Trevor Klem 6-2, 6-4.

Related Video

Trevor Winslow pulled out a third singles win. After dropping the first set, he came back for a 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory.

Paul Panek-Jason Wang battled at first doubles before losing to Ben Zera-James Youells 6-3, 6-4.

Crestwood 4, Wyoming Area 1

Luca Argenio defeated Tommy Biscotti 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles for Wyoming Area’s only point in Wednesday’s WVC loss at Crestwood.

Christian Abromovage took five games in the second set before losing to Sean Rossi 6-2, 7-5 in No. 2.