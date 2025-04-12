With seniors filling half the spots in the lineup and junior pitcher Alexa Gasek excelling in her third year in the circle, the Wyoming Area softball team is on a roll.

The Lady Warriors won at MMI Prep 16-0 Wednesday for their fourth straight shutout and fifth consecutive win overall since dropping their non-league season opener to Dallas.

Wyoming Area is 2-0 in Division 2 of the Wyoming Valley Conference, trailing only Holy Redeemer (3-0).

“It’s great to be around the team with that positivity,” said Dean Carey, who is serving as the interim head coach while John McNeil is unavailable. “We haven’t started out that way in a while.”

Catcher Renee Haddock, first baseman Allie Layland, left fielder Arianna Gaylord and third baseman Marissa Giardina are all experienced seniors. Giardina had seen some playing time at third base before moving in from the outfield this season.

Rebecca Gula, the team’s other senior, has broken into the lineup as the designated player. She is tied for third on the team with Haddock with .385 batting averages.

Giardina is batting .365. Brown is second on the team with seven RBI.

Gasek has been leading the way in the circle and at the plate.

As a pitcher, Gasek has not allowed a run in her last 21 2/3 innings. She is 4-1 with a 1.63 earned run average while striking out 30 and walking just two in 25 innings.

Gasek also leads the team in batting average (.476), doubles (six) and RBI (14).

The Lady Warriors are also getting plenty of production from their younger players.

Second baseman Allie Layland, one of two sophomores in the middle infield, is second on the team with a .417 average. Addison Gaylord is in her second season at shortstop.

There are two freshmen starting in the outfield. Josie Kivak, who has scored a team-high 10 run, is in center field while Jailynn Park is in right.

The Lady Warriors have a challenging, four-game week ahead facing Lake-Lehman, a top threat in WVC Division 2, and Old Forge in a non-league game.

“We’re going to be pretty busy,” Carey said. “We’re getting into the thick of our schedule.”

Wyoming Area 16, MMI Prep 0

Wyoming Area scored 11 times in the first inning and ended Wednesday’s WVC Division 2 game at MMI Prep in three innings.

Arianna Gaylord threw a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks in her first pitching appearance of the season.

Marissa Giardina went 2-for-2 with a double, scored three runs and drove in three.

Arianna Gaylord and Rebecca Gula also drove in three runs.

Addison Gaylord scored four times.

Josie Kivak doubled in her only official at-bat, walked twice and scored three times.

Alexa Gasek scored two runs and drove in two. Kaia Brown also scored twice.

Tunkhannock 12, Pittston Area 2

Tunkhannock scored six times in the bottom of the fifth inning Wednesday to close out the WVC Division 1 victory over Pittston Area.

The Lady Patriots fell to 1-1 in the division and 2-2 overall.

Tunkhannock leads the division at 3-0.

Lili Hintze, who drove in one run and scored the other, and Samantha Herbert had two hits each for Pittston Area. Julia Long added a double.