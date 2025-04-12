Brooklyn Pedana is not only the leading scorer on the Wilkes University women’s lacrosse team, but she has accounted for more than half the team’s goals.

The senior from Pittston Area has scored 19 goals while the rest of the team has combined for just 18 for the Colonels, who are winless through 11 games.

Pedana also has three assists. She began the season with four straight multi-goal games and scored a season-high four goals against Goucher College April 5.

Because of COVID-era rules, Pedana has been able to play six seasons for Wilkes. She has started all but one of her 77 career games and has scored 74 goals.

Pedana has 31 career assists. Her 19 goals this season ties her career best, which was set last year.

Emily Jackson, a junior defender from Wyoming Area, is third on the team with three goals. She has played in every game and started 10 of the 11.