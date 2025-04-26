Pittston Area and Wyoming Area each lost in their last Wyoming Valley Conference boys tennis matches of the season.

The Patriots had their season come to an end with a 4-0 loss at Lake-Lehman Monday, leaving winless in 12 conference and 13 overall matches.

Wyoming Area lost 4-1 to visiting Tunkhannock Wednesday. The Warriors went 6-6 in the WVC and were 6-8 overall with one match left, leaving them in 10th place out of 14 teams and unlikely to qualify for one of the eight berths in the District 2 Class 2A team tournament.