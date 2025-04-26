Tori Para has been on a tear offensively for the Marywood University softball team.

The junior third baseman/shortstop/pitcher went 4-for-4 in the second game of a doubleheader April 2 against King’s College to begin the 11-game hitting streak she took into this weekend.

Para continued a stretch in which she made the America East Conference Honor Roll four times in five weeks. During the hitting streak, Para raised her season average 83 points to .491.

In the streak, Para is batting .649 with seven doubles, a home run, 13 runs and 20 RBI. She has 18 doubles, two triples and two homers on the season while driving in 32 runs and scoring 27.

Para has not been as successful as a pitcher. She is 1-5 with a 7.52 earned run average with 13 strikeouts and 14 walks in 22 1/3 innings.

Marywood is 5-3 in the conference and 15-7 overall.