Marina Antal went 3-for-3 while Gabby Roman and winning pitcher Samantha Herbert each drove in three runs Thursday when Pittston Area continued its recent offensive prowess with a 12-2, Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 romp over visiting Wyoming Valley West.

The Patriots, who travel to Atlas Field to play rival Wyoming Area for a non-league game Sunday at 3, improved to 4-2 in the division and 5-4 overall. They have scored in double figures in each of their last four games.

The Lady Patriots scored four runs in the bottom of the first, three in the second, then five more in the fourth, allowing them to end the game on the 10-run rule without batting in the bottom of the fifth.

Mikaila Sarf doubled in two runs to cap the fourth inning, which also included a two-run homer by Roman and an RBI single by Julia Long.

Herbert then closed out a two-hitter with a 1-2-3 fifth. She retired the last five batters she faced.

Pittston Area opened the scoring on a two-run double by Herbert.

Antal had a triple, an RBI and three runs scored.

Roman went 2-for-2 and scored twice.

Sarf had two hits and finished with two RBI. Herbert also had two hits.

Herbert walked five and struck out four.

Wyoming Area 14, Hanover Area 4

Kaia Brown went 3-for-3 and Rebecca Gula drove in four runs to lead a 14-hit attack as Wyoming Area won Thursday’s WVC Division 2 game at Hanover Area in six innings.

The Lady Warriors improved to 4-1, second only to Lake-Lehman, in the division and 7-4 overall.

Brown and Gula each had one of Wyoming Area’s five doubles. Brown scored three times.

Arianna Gaylord doubled twice.

Renee Haddock, winning pitcher Alexa Gasek, Marissa Giardina and Gula also had two hits each. Haddock scored three times. Giardina had a double.

Wyoming Area led 4-3 after one inning.

After Hanover Area tied the game in the third, Wyoming Area scored three runs in the fourth, four in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Gasek went the distance in the circle and did not allow an earned run. She threw a five-hitter and did not walk a batter while striking out four.

Elk Lake 8, Wyoming Area 6

Lackawanna League Division 3 leader Elk Lake used two unearned runs in the seventh inning to defeat host Wyoming Area in Wednesday’s non-league game.

Josie Kivak had two hits and scored three times to lead Wyoming Area’s offense, which rallied from five runs down to tie the game.

Marissa Giardina had two hits and drove in two runs. Addison Gaylord, Alexa Gasek and Rebecca Gula also had two hits each. One of Gaylord’s two hits was a double.

Pittston Area 19, Hazleton Area 5

Pittston Area pounded out 23 hits Tuesday to hand host Hazleton Area its first WVC Division 1 loss in six innings.

The Lady Patriots scored six runs in the top of the first and seven in the seventh.

Lili Hintze singled in two runs in the seventh, otherwise Pittston Area produced the big innings one run at a time.

Winning pitcher Samantha Herbert was 3-for-4 with a double and five RBI.

Marina Antal produced four hits, three runs and two RBI.

Gabby Roman, who scored three times, and Jillian Haas, who drove in two, also had three hits each.

Leadoff hitter Lili Hintze had two hits, three runs and two RBI.

Julia Long had two hits, two runs and two RBI.

Makaila Sarf made it seven Lady Patriots with at least two hits.

Wyoming Area 8, Holy Redeemer 6

Alexa Gasek went 3-for-4 with a double and home run while driving in three runs and scoring three more Monday when Wyoming Area defeated host Holy Redeemer, breaking a four-game winning streak by the Lady Royals and handing knocking them out of the lead with their first WVC Division 2 loss.

Arianna Gaylord and Renee Haddock had two hits each while Addison Gaylord had two runs and two RBI.

Addison Gaylord singled in two runs to break a 5-5 tie and lead a four-run sixth inning for the Lady Warriors.

Arianna Gaylord was the winning pitcher.